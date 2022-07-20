Opinion And Analysis: Why Diogo Dalot Deserves To Be Manchester United’s First Choice Right-Back Over Aaron Wan-Bissaka This Season

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has made a fantastic impression in pre-season so far, and it only adds to the reasons why he can be trusted as the club’s first-choice right-back in the upcoming campaign.

Despite a large section of the fanbase writing him off as early as the 19/20 season, where he played the equivalent of just six and a half full games in all competitions (Most of which were ones where he had not played in weeks if not months while having to deal with the entire starting 11 being rotated), last season was somewhat of a breakthrough year for him.

Prior to the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, positional peer Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the first choice on the right side of the defense.

It was thought that the Norwegian preferred the Englishman due to his reliability in defensive situations - particularly when one on one with opposition forwards - something that his counterpart can struggle with when left isolated against tricky opponents.

This preference made sense, considering Solskjaer’s United were never a possession-based team and often opted to be comfortable defending in their own half before attempting to produce quick counterattacks. This was effective on many occasions until the season he lost his job.

Since the club legend left though, there has been a change in approach - as well as a change in players in certain areas, and Dalot has benefitted from this.

He displaced Wan-Bissaka as the first choice in the position under interim Ralf Rangnick and managed to win over a lot of supporters who previously weren’t a fan of his or were maybe apathetic due to not seeing enough of him play.

The team will not be defending as often if they dominate possession, which is likely part of the reason why the Portuguese international has since kept his place in the three friendlies we have seen under new boss Erik Ten Hag; indicating that like his German predecessor, he sees Dalot as the best option in his position.

As a possession-heavy coach who prefers to only use players who are composed while passing and comfortable on the ball, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see that this is the decision the manager has come to.

Looking in depth at the stats per 90 minutes (Via Fbref), Dalot is the better player in almost every area when it comes to passing attributes. Most prominently, this includes key passes (54th percentile vs. 19th percentile), passes into the final third (91st percentile vs. 26th percentile), passes into the penalty area (79th percentile vs. 11th percentile) and finally progressive passes (86th percentile vs. 18th percentile).

Crossing is probably the only standout passing attribute where Wan-Bissaka has shown more ability in recent seasons, but this attribute will not be as important under a manager who prefers his team to pass it short along the ground - and Dalot proved his crossing is improving with that sublime left-footed pass to set up Anthony Martial against Crystal Palace.

Even in terms of defending, the gap is not as significant as many believe. Of course, Wan-Bissaka is the better player one versus one and he tops his teammate in blocks (95th percentile vs. 40th percentile) and the number of times he gets dribbled past (97th percentile vs. 52nd percentile).

But Dalot still comes out on top when it comes to tackles and interceptions (85th percentile vs. 84th percentile), clearances (95th percentile vs. 65th percentile) and percentage of aerial duels won (95th percentile vs. 14th percentile), for example.

Taking all of this into account while considering that Wan-Bissaka has 65 more senior club appearances and a year and a half in age more than his counterpart, you realise that there really is no competition in this area - Dalot is more naturally suited to Ten Hag’s style of football and will only get better at 23 years old.

Dalot will play his first full season as a first-choice player assuming the club doesn't look to invest in this area in the transfer market - and deservingly so. He is already developing a good understanding with winger Jadon Sancho and this will only get better as the season goes on.

