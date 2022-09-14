Why Manchester United Should Sign Ajax Rising Star

Manchester United will already be beginning their scouting ahead of the next transfer windows.

Erik Ten Hag added six players to his United squad during the summer transfer window.

Two of those players being from his former club, Ajax. Lisandro Martinez and Antony arrived for high fees in the window.

Martinez has already been a great addition to United’s defence and Antony scored on his debut.

Ten Hag could turn to his former club once again in future windows.

There is one player in particular slowly beginning to make a name for himself in Amsterdam.

The player in question is none other than exciting advanced midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanian has emerged onto the scene at Ajax and is beginning to make himself known in Europe.

Kudus is a versatile attacking player with the ability to play in an attacking and central midfield role as well as a centre forward.

The 22 year old has 3 goals in 6 games for Ajax in the Eredivisie as well as 2 goals and an assist against Liverpool and Rangers in the Champions league.

Kudus also has the ability to play as a central midfielder, which when taking into account Ten Hag’s current system could be a long term replacement for Christian Eriksen and/or Bruno Fernandes.

The Ghanian was linked with a summer move to Everton however remained at Ajax at the clubs desire.

A key part of Kudus’ role picked out via a scout report from foottheball.com says;

“For Ajax last season, he was deployed mainly as a central midfielder even though he rotated into more advanced positions at times.

He occupied more central positions and depending on his midfield partners and the opposition Kudus drifted closer to the centre backs or in similar areas to the forwards.”

The role described sounds almost identical to the role currently played by Eriksen in Ten Hag’s United system.

Kudus is definitely one to keep an eye on and should be a player United look at in the upcoming windows.

Having only played 146 minutes so far this season, the 22 year old has completed 92% of his accurate passes and has scored a goal every 49 minutes.

Many clubs will be paying attention to Kudus in the near future and United should definitely be in the mix.

