Why Manchester United Signing Marko Arnautovic Would Be A Huge Step Backwards

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic in the past hours and reports are even going as far as talking about the possible bids for the player but it’s not the right move for United.

United lose 2-1 at home to Brighton on the opening day of the season and the only piece of transfer news that emerged was that of the possibility of Arnautovic moving to Old Trafford.

Reports had suggested that United had a first bid of around £7million rejected from Bologna and that the move for the player was as per the request of Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

It’s hard to understand this move at all and how or why it would benefit United after watching the performance against Brighton especially.

Arnautovic is a 33 year old striker who isn’t at all an upgrade on Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo.

United have been linked with a youthful striker in Benjamin Sesko, a player for the future but seem to be leaning towards a striker that is coming to the end of his days at the top level of European football

Odion Ighalo and Edinson Cavani have been two names in past years who have come in as older, fringe striking options.

An older, fringe striking option is something that United need to move away from, instead of planning for the short term, they need to finally start planning for the long term in that department.

A tweet emerged from David Amoyal on Twitter reminding people of racial incidents from his past. He said

“Arnautovic to United is probably dead in the water after just a few hours of his multiple racist incidents being brought up, a year ago I was one of the very few with a platform outraged he would be welcome in Serie A- this is one of massive differences between the two leagues.”

A move for the player doesn’t just have it’s negatives on the pitch but clear negatives and controversial aspects off it too.

