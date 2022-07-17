Why Memphis Depay Could Be A Great Addition For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Memphis Depay is a name that Manchester United supporters will be familiar with as a player who failed to reach the heights he was destined for at the club, however he could now be a player that United could highly benefit from.

After moving from PSV to United in 2015 for a fee of around £25million, Depay failed to fully adjust to life at United, despite joining as a player who had a lot of excitement around his name.

During a two year career at United, the Dutch international only found the net six times across all competitions.

The Dutch forward then departed the club to join French side Lyon before making the move to his current club, Barcelona.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Depay has adapted and changed his style of play quite considerably and is now a very versatile player with the ability to play across the front line of attacking positions.

The Dutch forward primarily plays centrally as a centre forward or out and out striker, which could be an option, should Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club.

However, Depay is also known for his agility and ability on the ball and has been known to impress whilst playing on either wing in a front three.

Barcelona would be open to negotiating for the player this summer and with 12 goals and two assists in La Liga last season, could be a perfect attacking option for Ten Hag, especially for a lower fee.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon