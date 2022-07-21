Why This Season Is A Make Or Break For Anthony Martial At Manchester United

Anthony Martial has essentially been handed a life line under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United and the striker needs to take this chance or face the axe in the next transfer window.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not in training with United and not being present on the pre season tour, Martial has been handed another chance to impress the new Dutch boss before the season starts.

Martial has featured in all three games so far and has found the net each time, scoring three in three under the new boss.

Martial had a disappointing loan spell at Sevilla last season and was pushing for an exit from United, however the Frenchman now seems keen to impress the former Ajax boss.

Martial has been questioned many times in the past - with his dedication, attitude and work rate all being topics brought up surrounding the striker.

The striker is seemingly gelling very well with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in an attacking front three, operated so far during the tour.

Ten Hag seems impressed with Martial and with the doubts surrounding Ronaldo's future then there is a serious chance that the Frenchman starts the season as the main striker.

Martial needs to grasp this chance and make a point for himself with many people to prove wrong.

There is no doubt that Martial has the ability but the Frenchman needs to ensure that he motivates himself to perform to his highest standard.

A report had emerged on Thursday that has suggested that should Martial fail to impress this season then he will be shipped out of Old Trafford next season.

Martial can return to top form and be a face of Ten Hag's new squad, if he wants to take the chance and benefit himself.

