Will Harry Maguire Ever Be A Consistent Starter At Manchester United Again?

Harry Maguire is one player that has been most criticised during his time so far at Manchester United. From criticism of form to questions of leadership, Maguire has had it all.

The English centre back arrived at United from Leicester City for around £80million during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign. He was given the captaincy and had a huge expectation on his shoulders.

Whilst performing well and living up to expectation, Maguire gradually began to fall out of form. The Englishman alongside United’s defence began to show their inconsistency and struggling abilities.

Maguire was questioned majorly about his leadership under Ralf Rangnick and many reports had tipped him to lose the captaincy. However, he continued to lead United and has kept the arm band under Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag continued with Maguire has his captain when taking over at Old Trafford. Despite being the club captain, Maguire has rarely worn the armband due to a minimal number of performances.

Since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez in the summer, Ten Hag has opted to pair the Argentine with Raphael Varane. Maguire has also picked up an injury recently with Victor Lindelof returning to the side whilst Maguire and Varane were sidelined.

From a personal point of view it seems as though Maguire is the 5th choice in the centre half position. Unless United are hit with injuries to the likes of Martinez and Varane, it struggles to be seen if Maguire will be a consistent starter again.

The Englishman could have to look for a route out of United if he wants to play as the first choice following the World Cup this November.

