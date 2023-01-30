Skip to main content
Will Manchester United Make A Deadline Day Signing?

Will Manchester United make another signing before the January transfer window closes? Find out here.

There is now just one day left in the January transfer window - a window that has been a quiet one for Manchester United. The addition of Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst have been the only two new signings this month.

Erik Ten Hag has been given a small budget to work with this month despite the desire to make a number of additions. The Glazers are selling the club and have limited spending this month - a controversial stance among fans.

Despite the lack of incomings and only so many hours to go there could yet be another new face at Old Trafford. Fabrizio Romano stated that United could make a late move on deadline day - the club could be forced to due to Christian Eriksen's injured.

United could be prompted into making an emergency loan signing with just hours left in the window. Ten Hag says that the club are constantly looking at a possible late addition - the Dutchman wants a new signing.

A loan is the only solution for United, however the market is limited especially when it comes to a midfielder. The club would surely have to attempt to recruit a new midfielder if Eriksen is sidelined for some time.

Deadline day is set to be a chaotic one in the Premier League- United could make a surprise signing but it seems unlikely at this current moment.

Opinions

By Alex Wallace
