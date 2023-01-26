Wout Weghorst Is Playing His Role At Manchester United Perfectly

Manchester United completed the loan signing of Wout Weghorst this month as the 6 foot 6 striker joined the club from Burnley. Weghorst has been brought in as an extra option for United but has been given a specific role.

For anyone that may have watched the Dutchman at his former clubs you'd understand that he offers a lot to the game by being a hold up player for his teammates. Alongside that there is of course the need to be able to add goals to the side.

Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi final victory vs Nottingham Forest was the Dutchman's best performance so far. He performed in the perfect way that shows what his job is at United.

IMAGO / News Images

Erik Ten Hag was full of praise for the striker after the game - as were supporters. It offered fans the chance to see why he will be a welcome addition to the squad alongside everything he can offer.

On Wednesday, Weghorst scored his first goal for United but his full performance showed fans what his role is. He completed a large percentage of his passes and scored a poachers finish.

It captivates the role that Weghorst will play in Ten Hag's side. A high pressing forward who will be open to score blank range efforts.

Weghorst will be more than just a useful emergency loan signing and will actually help other players alongside him in the front line.

