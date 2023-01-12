Wout Weghorst Will Be A Good Signing For Manchester United

The signing of Wout Weghorst has raised some eyebrows amongst fans, pundits and rivals. Why does Erik Ten Hag want to bring a 30 year old to Manchester United?

United currently only have Anthony Martial as an out and out number nine at the club. Standing at 5’11, the Frenchman is not known for ability in the air and possess a hefty injury record.

When comparing the two you are provided with some incredibly interesting stats and outcomes which will be delved into below. Weghorst has a lot more to his game than many think.

Of course, Martial has spent time on the sidelines but he is the only option to compare to as it stands. Weghorst has 8 goals in 16 appearances, 3 being scored with his head - Martial has 3 goals in 8 games.

Martial edges the Dutchman very slightly better conversion rate with 30% - compared to Weghorsts 19%. However, the Dutchman has registered 23 shots on target compared to Martial’s 6.

Weghorst is a dominant force in the air and has won an impressive 43 aerial duels. Winning the ball in the air can help United defensively (from corners) as well as creating chances in the box as well as scoring.

Weghorst has some impressive creative stats when compared to Martial, see below;

Assists

Weghorst - 4

Martial - 2

Chances Created

Weghorst - 18

Martial - 5

Pass Accuracy

Martial - 82.91%

Weghorst - 69.46%

Author Verdict

Weghorst offers a lot more than people think when it comes to his presence in a footballing side. The 30 year old can score goals but can also create for his teammates.

Its a new, unique option to what United currently have and could prove to be just the signing Ten Hag needs.

