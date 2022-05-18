Manchester United Not Losing Hope On Frenkie de Jong Transfer

Frenkie de Jong has been the face of media speculations in both Spanish and English media ever since Catalan journalist Gerard Romero spilled the bomb on the Dutch midfielder's future at Barcelona.

The Jijantes FC Producer broke an unimaginable exclusive on his Twitch channel saying that Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United was 95% likely to happen. The British Press have not dismissed the idea of the Dutchman being Erik ten Hag's target but the papers state that the deal is nowhere near close as the midfielder wants Champions League football and doesn't want to leave Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong's transfer is a work in progress and still remains in primitive stages. His agents have been frustrated by the number of leaks from the Spanish media. Despite the information masking by his representatives, the incoming Manchester United manager spoke to Frenkie de Jong's agent Ali Dursun regarding a pursuit to persuade Frenkie into trying a new challenge in the Premier League.

According to Manchester Evening News' Chief Manchester United Writer Samuel Luckhurst, Frenkie de Jong will be a part of Manchester United's transfer list this summer despite his reluctance to leave the club: "I don't think United will be deleting him from their database just because of some cough-and-spit 'developments' suggested by the Spanish media."

The Dutchman was unhappy in some of Barcelona's league games where manager Xavi subbed him off early. These frustrations have also caused trouble in the minds of a few people in the Catalan-based club's hierarchy. The financial situation at Barcelona will determine the Dutch international's future in Spain.

