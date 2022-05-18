Report: Transfer Tug Of War For Manchester United's Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United as a free agent at the start of this summer transfer window. The French midfielder has been offered around Europe for attaining a suitable offer on the table.
The Red Devil's academy product was represented by super-agent late Mino Raiola. The Italian agents' responsibilities are taken up by his lawyer Rafaela Pimenta. Recently, she traveled to Turin in order to hold discussions regarding a contract for next season at Juventus.
Talks were held through intermediaries from the Turin-based giants and the responses were pretty positive despite the lack of a breakthrough in this meeting.
According to David McDonnell of Daily Mirror, Paul Pogba's agent has opened talks with both Juventus and Paris Saint Germain. The Ligue One champions have offered a lucrative contract of around £350,000-a-week in a bid to tempt the Frenchman to Paris despite his family's hardcore connections with rivals Marseille.
The World Cup-winning midfielder received a proposal from United's rivals Manchester City but that contract was respectfully rejected. The Frenchman also rejected a deal at his current club despite making a higher offer compared to some of his current suitors in the market.
