Report: Transfer Tug Of War For Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United as a free agent at the start of this summer transfer window. The French midfielder has been offered around Europe for attaining a suitable offer on the table.

The Red Devil's academy product was represented by super-agent late Mino Raiola. The Italian agents' responsibilities are taken up by his lawyer Rafaela Pimenta. Recently, she traveled to Turin in order to hold discussions regarding a contract for next season at Juventus.

Talks were held through intermediaries from the Turin-based giants and the responses were pretty positive despite the lack of a breakthrough in this meeting.

Paul Pogba World Cup 2018

According to David McDonnell of Daily Mirror, Paul Pogba's agent has opened talks with both Juventus and Paris Saint Germain. The Ligue One champions have offered a lucrative contract of around £350,000-a-week in a bid to tempt the Frenchman to Paris despite his family's hardcore connections with rivals Marseille.

The World Cup-winning midfielder received a proposal from United's rivals Manchester City but that contract was respectfully rejected. The Frenchman also rejected a deal at his current club despite making a higher offer compared to some of his current suitors in the market.

By Alan Bince59 seconds ago
