Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Return To Crystal Palace From Manchester United Looks Increasingly Likely

Manchester United could be set to see one of their right back options leave the club before the closure of this summers transfer window with the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Crystal Palace looks increasingly likely.

Manchester United currently have two senior right back options in Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka, however it has been recently stated that Brandon Williams will be seen as another option for the position.

It looked likely that Williams would leave United this summer, however due to a lack of pre season, the player is now set to stay at United and provide cover to the right back position.

Wan-Bissaka is also another player that has had exit rumours over his head for weeks, with an exit said to be increasingly likely.

Wan-Bissaka joined United from Crystal Palace for around £50million a number of years ago but has slowly fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Dalot has been first choice for Erik Ten Hag since the Dutchman arrived at the start of the new pre season period.

According to a report from Sam Pilger, Wan-Bissaka is increasingly likely to return to Crystal Palace this summer.

“It is looking increasingly likely Aaron Wan-Bissaka will leave Manchester United and return to Crystal Palace before the end of the transfer window.” Reports Pilger.

