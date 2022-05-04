Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Are Keen To Sign Austrian Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner From Hoffenheim

According to reports, Manchester United is interested in getting the signature of Midfielder Christoph Baumgartner but is facing competition from Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 22-year-old has participated in 29 games for Hoffenheim, scoring 6 goals and providing one assist in all competitions.

Baumgartner has a contract with the German side until 2025, and at moment is considering whether or not he's going to move this upcoming transfer window.

According to SportBILD (via Sport Witness): Last summer Liverpool were keen of Baumgartner as Jurgen Klopp said he was a big fan of the Austrian International.

However, Manchester United then were brought up to be one of the contendants. As the Austrian born impressed the Red Devils at the European Championships.

Although, if any of the english clubs that pretend the Hoffenheim Star, whether it is the Old Trafford side or its competition. They will have to pay a 30 million euros release clause.

