Report: Adrien Rabiot Is Very Close To Joining Manchester United And A Deal Should Be Completed This Week
Juventus and French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now said to be very close to joining Manchester United and a deal should be completed this week, says a new report.
Rabiot has dominated Manchester United headlines for the past few weeks and has been the subject of a number of stories.
United have already agreed a fee and deal with Juventus for the player however personal terms negotiations have been ongoing for some weeks.
United have been negotiating with the players mother, Veronique over a deal to bring Rabiot to Old Trafford as soon as possible.
It now seems like a breakthrough has been reached and a deal to bring Rabiot to United is now edging to its conclusion.
According to a new update by well known Manchester United source, the Muppetiers, they have stated that a deal is now very close.
“Rabiot is very close, should happen this week” they stated in a short update.
Rabiot is a player that has already split fan opinions with some fans stating that the addition of the midfielder is not needed in the squad.
Some supporters do believe that there are better alternatives available compared to a player that is very much being pushed out of Juventus.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon