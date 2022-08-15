Skip to main content

Report: Adrien Rabiot Is Very Close To Joining Manchester United And A Deal Should Be Completed This Week

Juventus and French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now said to be very close to joining Manchester United and a deal should be completed this week, says a new report.

Rabiot has dominated Manchester United headlines for the past few weeks and has been the subject of a number of stories. 

United have already agreed a fee and deal with Juventus for the player however personal terms negotiations have been ongoing for some weeks. 

United have been negotiating with the players mother, Veronique over a deal to bring Rabiot to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

It now seems like a breakthrough has been reached and a deal to bring Rabiot to United is now edging to its conclusion. 

Adrien Rabiot

According to a new update by well known Manchester United source, the Muppetiers, they have stated that a deal is now very close. 

“Rabiot is very close, should happen this week” they stated in a short update. 

Rabiot is a player that has already split fan opinions with some fans stating that the addition of the midfielder is not needed in the squad. 

Some supporters do believe that there are better alternatives available compared to a player that is very much being pushed out of Juventus. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Adrien Rabiot Is Very Close To Joining Manchester United And A Deal Should Be Completed This Week

By Alex Wallace12 seconds ago
nunes cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder

By Alex Wallace18 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings

By Rhys James33 minutes ago
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Renew Transfer Hope For AFC Ajax Winger Antony

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Vardy
Transfers

Manchester United Considering Move For Leicester City Striker

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
garner
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Keen On Manchester United Midfielder James Garner

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
News

Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot Appears To Confirm Manchester United Transfer

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Disgusted With Manchester United Team And Has Been Unhappy For Some Time Says Body Language Expert

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago