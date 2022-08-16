Skip to main content

Adrien Rabiot Transfer From Juventus to Manchester United Stalling

After having agreed a £15 million fee with Juventus for the acquisition of Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United deem the midfielder's demands as too high.

Adrien Rabiot arriving

Last week, Manchester United had agreed a deal with Juventus for Adrien Rabiot seemingly out of nowhere.

United had been focussing all of their attention on Erik ten Hag's number one midfield target, Frenkie de Jong. 

De Jong is keen to stay at Barcelona, whereas Juventus have been seeking the sale of Rabiot.

The Frenchman is one of the highest paid players at Juventus having signed on a free transfer at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

His contracts and business dealings are conducted by his mother, Veronique, who acts as his agent.

Veronique Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent, Veronique

She is considered as fierce in dealing with clubs and obsessive over her son's career by European media.

A proposed move to AS Roma in 2014 collapsed after negotiations between Veronique and sports director Walter Sabatini proved incompatible.

The midfielder rejected a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur as he deemed the club to be of inferior quality.

Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United's director of football, John Murtough, was pictured in Turin last week. 

Murtough was presumed to be finalising personal terms with Veronique after already agreeing a transfer package for Rabiot with Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio have revealed, however, that negotiations have come to a standstill.

Rabiot

Romano has reported that no agreement has been met between the two parties. Rabiot's wage demands are considered as excessive by United.

Di Marzio concurred that the move has slowed down. He detailed the reasons for the stall in negotiations, 

'Very high requests from the player who still remains unconvinced of the destination since United will not play Champions League this season.'

Jonathan Burt of The Telegraph has reported that Erik ten Hag is still aiming to recruit two more midfielders this summer.

