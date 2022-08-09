Adrien Rabiot's Transfer Fee For Move To Manchester United Revealed

The transfer fee for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's move to Manchester United has been revealed in reports from France and England

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Adrien Rabiot according to multiple reports and the transfer fee has been revealed.

United's interest in the French midfielder first emerged on Monday after reports in the English media stated that the Old Trafford side are looking to sign the former Parisian.

Rabiot, who joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer window of 2019, has been linked with a move to the Mancunian side since Louis van Gaal was in the Old Trafford hotseat.

And a move is finally looking likely to go through, after a number of media outlets reported on Sunday that an agreement has been reached for his transfer between the two clubs.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to L'Equipe, United have agreed a fee of €17.8 million plus €6 million in bonuses with their Italian counterparts for the transfer of the 27-year-old midfielder.

The Telegraph is reporting that Juventus rate the France international between €15-20 million. Although they state that an agreement hasn't been reached over a transfer fee, a deal should be struck - such is the expectation.

According to a report from ESPN, the Premier League giants have provisionally agreed a fee of £15.5m rising to £19.5m with the Bianconeri for the transfer of Rabiot.

As per reports, United now need to agree personal terms with his representative, his mother Veronique Rabiot, after which the transfer can be completed.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon