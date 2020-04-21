Keiran Maguire joined Stephen Howson on the Warm Down podcast today to discuss the Glazer debt, how United's management of that debt could actually lead Manchester Utd to be in a strong position during in the transfer window - and could the commercial activity of MUFC mean that we are able to take advantage of a deflated transfer market?

Also discussed was the possible Newcastle United takeover and what that could mean for the Premier League in the future.

Kieran Maguire teaches the Football Industries MBA at the University of Liverpool Management School. He specialises in financial reporting, financial modelling and football finance, and regularly appears on television and radio commentating on matters relating to club finance.