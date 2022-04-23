Skip to main content
Report: Agent Of Chelsea Star Antonio Rudiger Hints At Manchester United Transfer

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is a man in demand. His agent took to Instagram and hinted that a potential transfer to Manchester United is on the cards.

Manchester United has been linked with a transfer move for German centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

The defender is very likely to leave Chelsea this summer on a free transfer after failing to agree to terms over a new contract with the London club.

Ralf Rangnick

Recently, Rudiger's agent fueled the fire that his client could be on the move to Manchester with a post on Instagram.

It’s been claimed that Rudiger will leave The Blues on a free transfer by the end of the season following sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government.

The 29-year-old has established himself as a top-class defender over the last 18 months since manager Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger

In order to land this signing, the Old Trafford side would have to be willing to meet Rudiger's lofty salary demands.

Despite this, the Red Devils are very interested in signing the number 2 per the report from the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of the German defender and, of course, his signing would hugely improve United’s back line.

Also, earlier today we could see a tweet from media UtdActive that said "Rudiger's agent with a tease" where a picture was posted and into it a phrase stating "Let's see if I can help revive this sleeping giant". 

Author Verdict:

I strongly believe defences win trophies and currently, Manchester United are lacking effectiveness from their defenders and conceding too many goals. 

Centre-backs Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have let down the fans, as they expected a lot more from them. If Antonio Rudiger were to sign for the Red Devils, very few goals are going to be conceded.

