Report: Ajax Accept Manchester United’s £46million Bid For Lisandro Martinez

Ajax have now reportedly accepted the latest bid from Manchester United for Lisandro Martinez which works out at around £46million with the player now only needing to complete a medical etc to officially become a new United player, states a new report. 

Ajax have finally caved in and accepted the bid for Martinez from United despite rejecting bids from the Red Devils that included the fees they originally looked for. 

United were facing competition from Arsenal for a while during the transfer saga, however when United showed a stronger interest and were prepared to bid, the player wanted to reunite with Erik Ten Hag and not make the move to Arsenal. 

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok

Martinez is regarded highly by Ten Hag and it was the actions of the Dutch boss to want United to complete a deal for the player that saw negotiations ramp up in quick timing. 

The Argentine did not train with Ajax on Thursday as an agreement is imminent and United do expect the player to join up with the squad on their pre season tour when formalities are completed. 

TalkSport are reporting that “Ajax have accepted Manchester United’s £46m offer for Lisandro Martínez.”

Martinez will be Erik Ten Hag’s second summer signing at United with a deal for Christian Eriksen said to also be close pending medicals and formalities etc.  

