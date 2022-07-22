Report: Ajax Are Ready To Sell Antony To Manchester United

Despite the Dutch champions standing firm in their stance that Antony wouldn’t be set to leave the club this summer, Ajax are now reportedly said to be ready to sell the player to Manchester United for a decent fee.

Antony is a player that is desired by United manager, Erik Ten Hag and United have had their interest open for the winger since the start of the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag wants to add attacking talent to his squad this summer and Antony is said to be the managers preferred option due to his previous knowledge of the player.

Ajax have demanded a high fee for Antony, one that has pushed United back in their stance as they don’t want to overpay for the winger this summer.

However, the players representative has been present in Manchester this week and would like to get his client a move to the Premier League this summer with United in the hot seat for his signature.

United have already signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax which has put the Dutch club in a position where they wouldn’t want to part ways with another one of their talents.

However, according to Rob Blanchette of 90min Football, Ajax are said to now be ‘ready to sell Antony to Manchester United’ despite the firm stance of wanting to keep the player.

