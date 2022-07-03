Skip to main content

Report: Ajax Could Accept €60million For Manchester United Target Antony

Manchester United have targeted a possible move for Ajax winger Antony as manager Erik Ten Hag is keen to reunite with the player and it's now been revealed that Ajax could accept an offer as low as €60million for the winger, according to a report.

A move for Antony had been reported as a priority for United following a demand made by Ten Hag who is aware of the wingers talent.

Antony would add flair and quality to United's attack alongside someone like Jadon Sancho and would be a perfect addition to work with Cristiano Ronaldo.

However Ronaldo's future seems to be unclear with United insisting the player is not for sale despite his desire to leave this summer.

antony

The winger is said to want to move away from Ajax this summer and has told the club to listen to offers that may come in for himself.

Antony is keen on a move to the Premier League and in particular would be open to working with Ten Hag once again, reports have claimed.

United had been put off by the players price tag however, Dutch journalist Marcel van de Kraan spoke about the fees on TalkSport, saying;

"Ajax set the €80M price tag for Antony scare people off. They might accept €60/65M for him. It would be a deal Manchester United would do."

