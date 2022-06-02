Skip to main content
Report: Ajax Have High Hopes of Keeping Jurrien Timber this Summer Despite Manchester United Interest

According to a new report from the Netherlands, Ajax now have ‘high hopes’ that they can hold onto Jurrien Timber this summer amid strong interest from Manchester United says a Dutch journalist. 

United are known to be in extensive talks with both Timber’s agent and Ajax over a possible move to Old Trafford this summer however there may still be a twist in the tale.

Defence is said to be Ten Hag’s main area of interest this summer with the Dutch boss keen on bringing Timber to Old Trafford with him in the window. 

Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam

According to a new report from Mike Verwejj a Dutch reporter who is well renowned for reporting on Ajax has said;

“Ajax are now having HIGH HOPES to keep Jurrien Timber at Ajax! The club is receiving more and more signals that the defender will decide to STAY due to the guaranteed role he has at Ajax ahead of the World Cup.”

“Ajax are also still aiming to upgrade and renew the contract of Timber. A meeting will soon take place with his management. The return of his brother Quinten Timber would help a lot into convincing him to renew.”

United will still continue their attempts to sign Timber this summer but only time will tell if the Dutch defender joins the Red Devils in the window.

Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
