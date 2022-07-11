Skip to main content

Report: Ajax Now Willing To Talk To Manchester United About Lisandro Martinez Transfer

Following reports last week that Ajax were not in a position to negotiate for Lisandro Martinez, reports are now suggesting that the Dutch champions are ready to speak with Manchester United about a deal for the Argentine, claims a Dutch news source.

United are keen on a deal and have already offered the desired amount that Ajax had stated with the player keen on moving to Manchester United.

Martinez's dream is to play in the Premier League and is said to want to move to Old Trafford to reunite with Erik Ten Hag.

The reports last week had suggested that Martinez was growing frustrated with Ajax's lack of willingness to speak to United about the deal.

Martinez

Martinez's teammates had reportedly also been of understanding of the players desire to move to the Premier League should the suitable offer arrive this summer.

Ajax had been reluctant to talk to United about their latest offer until a new report surfaced on Monday.

Ajax had stood firm on their stance that the Argentinian defender was not for sale in this summer transfer window.

However, a report from De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij who is regularly briefed on Ajax developments, said;

"Ajax willing to go to the table with Manchester United over Lisandro Martínez as the player demands. Ajax want between €55-60m for the player to move."

Martinez
