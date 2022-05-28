Ajax Player Rated Highly by Erik Ten Hag Could Be Perfect Fit for Manchester United

Ajax have a number of players that will be scouted by Manchester United this summer due to the appointment of Erik Ten Hag.

It's well known that Ten Hag is a fan of many Ajax players that he has worked with which has seen a handful of those players linked with United ahead of the summer transfer window.

United have been linked with the likes of Jurrien Timber and Antony ahead of the window with Ten Hag said to be keen on reuniting with the two players.

One player that could be the perfect fit for United this summer is Ajax's Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican player is known to be able to play in both defensive midfield and centre half - two of the main positions United are looking to strengthen in.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, "Ajax's Edson Alvarez is another player rated highly by Ten Hag. Alvarez is a defensive midfielder who can perform at centre-back."

Time will tell whether United decide to make the move on Alvarez this summer.

