Ajax Reveals Details Of Deal For The Transfer Of Player To Manchester United

The transfer of defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax to Manchester United has been made official by both parties earlier on Sunday, and the Dutch club has revealed the details of the deal in place.

The Argentine flew to Manchester on Friday after a deal was agreed between the two clubs over his permanent transfer, in order to complete the remaining parts of the deal including medical.

And on Sunday, the Premier League side announced his signing in the following official statement:

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements."

Ajax also did the same, but they also disclosed the fee involved in the transfer of the 24-year-old to Old Trafford.

The Dutch champions revealed details about the transfer fee in their official statement confirming Martinez's move to the English giants.

The Eredivisie outfit revealed that they agreed a transfer fee of €57.37 million with United. They also declared that the deal involves variables which can take the total sum upto €67.37 million.

Ajax's official statement read as follows:

"Ajax and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Lisandro Martínez. The transfer is still subject to a medical examination and the contractual agreement of both clubs with the player. The defender is still under contract with Ajax until June 30, 2025. Ajax agreed a transfer fee of € 57.37 million with the English side. That amount can increase to € 67.37 million through variables."

