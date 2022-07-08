Skip to main content

Ajax Want More Than What Manchester United Have Offered For Lisandro Martinez, Claims Dutch Journalist

Manchester United submitted an improved bid for Lisandro Martinez, but Ajax now want more than what United have offered, claims a Dutch journalist.

United have been pursuing the 24-year-old defender for some weeks after Arsenal were intially the only party interested. Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign his former student at Ajax to spearhead his rebuild at Old Trafford.

Both the clubs made several bids for the Argentine but the Eredivisie outfit rejected all of them since it didn't meet their reported asking price of £43 million.

Martinez

United met with Ajax officials last week over further talks for a transfer, and reports emerged on Friday that the English side have submitted a new offer to the Dutch club of around £43 million.

Even though it is close to Ajax's valuation of Martinez, according to journalist Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the Dutch champions are still saying a departure for the player is 'out of question'.

According to him, the Dutch club are having this stance is even after United offered what they originally wanted for the versatile player. 

He goes to claim that Ajax are now holding out for more in case of a sale of the defender, and want even higher than what United have offered for Lisandro Martinez.

