Report: Ajax Winger Antony Could be Erik Ten Hag’s First Manchester United Signing

Manchester United are continuing with their work in the transfer market ahead of the summer window and are looking to wrap up their first deal of the summer according to reports.

New news has emerged on Thursday that suggests that there are meetings taking place between Ajax winger Antony’s team and United. 

United were handed a major blow in their pursuit of Darwin Nunez on Wednesday when Liverpool stepped up their pursuit of the player knocking back United in the race for the player. 

The Red Devils could now be turning their attention to wrapping up a deal for Antony according to a number of sources. 

antony

The first report emerged from GOAL Brazil which stated;

“Antony's staff travels to Europe to negotiate with Manchester United.”

Brazillian reporter, Thiago Fernandes then reported;

“The purpose of Antony’s representatives trip is to accelerate, and perhaps close, the possible deal between the player and the Manchester club.”

This would suggest that work has been underway behind the scenes on a possible deal for Antony with the wingers name not appearing in any recent pieces of news. 

Fernandes then finished his report with;

“Negotiation to move Antony from Ajax and take him to #mufc could generate €60m. He could be the first signing of coach Erik ten Hag.”

