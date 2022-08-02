Report: Alex Telles Closing In On Move To Sevilla

Alex Telles is now reportedly said to be closing in on a loan switch to Spanish side Sevilla following Manchester United adding new depth to the left back department at the club.

Telles has suddenly fallen out of favour at United due to the addition of Tyrell Malacia at the club, with the Dutch full back already being named as direct competition for Luke Shaw.

Despite playing more league games than Shaw last season, it’s understood that Telles isn’t directly part of Erik Ten Hag’s plan and that a move away from the club is best suited.

Telles has been listed as a possible exit for some weeks now with many rumours about potential clubs floating around, however it looks like the saga is about to be closed.

The Brazilian full back has been an ever present face in United’s pre season fixtures despite practically being out of the plans.

Telles has picked up valuable minutes and fitness ahead of a move that could happen imminently.

According to a report from Tati Mantovani via TNT Sports Brazil, Telles is set to join Spanish side Sevilla on loan.

“Alex Telles to Sevilla is practically done. Only medical exams and details of the loan contract with Manchester United are missing.”

