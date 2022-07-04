Alex Telles Could Leave Manchester United | Former Club Porto An Option

Alex Telles has reportedly indicated that he could look for a move away from Old Trafford this summer due to the arrival of Tyrell Malacia with a move to former club Porto an option says a new report.

Telles is currently competing with Luke Shaw for a place as the first team left back at United with the Brazilian actually playing more games than Shaw in the Premier League last season.

However it’s been reported that Erik Ten Hag will choose Shaw over Telles as his first team left back and has indicated that Malacia will be the player to compete with Shaw for a first team position in the Dutchman’s new look United squad.

Telles joined United from Porto just a number of seasons ago with a lot of promise surrounding the left back however the change of managers has prompted Telles into a possible Old Trafford exit.

The Brazilian has shown his quality over the seasons however with so much change at the club especially in his position, an exit from the club may be whats best for all involved.

In a report shared to Twitter by United news account, MUFCMPB;

“Alex Telles has indicated he will look for a move, possibly on loan, with former club FC Porto among the options.”

