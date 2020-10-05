Alex Telles is the 27-year-old Brazilian left-back on the verge of being the latest Manchester United signing. If the board hasn't managed to royally drop the ball, he might be pictured holding the red shirt when you read this.

After haggling over a few million, which one would assume isn't a big deal for a club of United's size, the board seems to have finally come to the same page with Porto for a deal. So let's take a look at what kind of player United will have on their hands and whether this can be the long-overdue Evra replacement.

The attacking prowess

Telles is very well known around Europe to be a prolific attacking full-back. Along with being a great creative asset from the defensive half of the pitch, Telles has proven to be a very efficient goal scorer. Let it be his pinpoint crossing from the wing or his late runs into the box, Telles always finds a way to be involved in the attacking side of the pitch.

Last season alone, Telles was involved in 25 goals (13 goals and 12 assists), which is significantly higher than what Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams managed combined (8 goal contributions in all competitions). Along with the significant difference in terms of attacking output, it shows that Telles does something which United fans are crying out for a fullback to do - overlap.

An upgrade on Shaw

When Manchester United bought Luke Shaw in 2014, he was touted to be one of the best left-backs in the world in near future. 6 years later, Luke Shaw is the highest-paid left-back in the world, but is he close to being the best? The answer is very simply and quickly, 'no'.

Ever since his horrific leg injury, Shaw hasn't shown enough progress to warrant being the first choice left-back at United. Telles coming into the team means that Shaw not only has some competition for his place, but there is in fact someone who is clearly ahead of him in the pecking order. It might feel unfair to be harsh on Shaw, but he has had his fair share of time at the club where he has failed to show that he is the guy that United can rely on.

Will Telles be a weak link in defense?

There is little to no debate when it comes to Telles' attacking talent, but what about his bread and butter? What about his defending? Telles averaged 1.2 tackles per minute last season which was behind both Shaw (1.8) and Williams (1.9). When it comes to clearances, Telles is at 1.4 compared to Shaw (2.6) and Williams (1.3).

However Telles comes on top when it comes to interceptions, Telles leads the way with 2.0 compared to Williams (1.3) and Shaw (1.2). These numbers give a glimpse into the type of defender Telles is - tenacious, quick, and almost overly eager. There are times when he gets caught out of position and he has the tendency of jumping into tackles too soon.

Though not ideal, these are parts of his game where he can clearly improve and develop his defensive game. And having Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite side, someone who doesn't bomb up and down the pitch as much as he does will also help his case.

Does Telles fit Solskjær and United's style?

Solskjær has shown that he wants players who are good at quick passes and moving the ball further swiftly. He has also deployed a counter-attacking style of play in tight games, both of which perfectly suits Alex Telles. Along with his accurate crossing ability, Telles is known for his dead-ball skills.

A very good free-kick, corner, and penalty taker, Telles puts his accuracy to good use. Telles isn't the quickest guy on the pitch but more than makes up for it with his technical ability. Telles will add to the attacking threat from United's left side and that will only allow Solskjær to have a better and more creative attacking gameplan.

Though it doesn't look like it so far, Manchester United have a good core of players. And with the right additions to the team they can be in a good position to challenge for the top half of the league. Alex Telles is definitely not the whole solution, but he will bring more quality and depth to a United squad which is in dire need of it.