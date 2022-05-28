Report: Alex Telles to Asses Options Ahead of Next Season as Manchester United Future Remains Uncertain
Alex Telles will now reportedly asses his options ahead of the new season and new era under Erik Ten Hag due to the want for more game time according to a new report.
Telles is one of two senior left backs at United as he spent last season competing for his spot alongside English international Luke Shaw.
It's not clear on which of the two left backs would be preferred by Ten Hag ahead of the Dutchman's future at the club.
According to a new report from Manchester United reporter, Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, "Alex Telles is known to want more game time, so is expected to look at options."
Telles has struggled to find a consistent starting spot in United's starting eleven and a move could be well suited to him as he looks to guarantee himself first team football next season.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon