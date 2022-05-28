Report: Alex Telles to Asses Options Ahead of Next Season as Manchester United Future Remains Uncertain

Alex Telles will now reportedly asses his options ahead of the new season and new era under Erik Ten Hag due to the want for more game time according to a new report.

Telles is one of two senior left backs at United as he spent last season competing for his spot alongside English international Luke Shaw.

It's not clear on which of the two left backs would be preferred by Ten Hag ahead of the Dutchman's future at the club.

IMAGO / News Images

According to a new report from Manchester United reporter, Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, "Alex Telles is known to want more game time, so is expected to look at options."

Telles has struggled to find a consistent starting spot in United's starting eleven and a move could be well suited to him as he looks to guarantee himself first team football next season.

