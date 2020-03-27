Stretford Paddock
Alexis set to lose no. 7 shirt amid Sancho talks

Alex Turk

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009, the no. 7 shirt has carried a miserable curse which has seen former stars fail to succeed at Old Trafford.

The likes of Memphis Depay and Angel di Maria are two of the most notable victims in recent history.

However, there's a great chance Sancho could make the number his own, consistently running the show as he's doing so spectacularly at Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Evening Standard, the coveted no. 7 shirt is expected to be offered to Sancho as a negotiation ploy to lure him to the club.

United are said to be determined to complete what is set to be the club's world record signing this summer, amidst further interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Odion Ighalo has almost scored the same amount of goals Alexis had for the club after just three starts.

The Chilean forward's move to United didn't go to plan and he hasn't managed to revitalise his career on loan at Inter Milan either.

I have complete faith in Sancho to halt the curse of the no. 7 shirt and, aged just 20, terrorise wide areas for the Reds next season and beyond.

Alexis hasn't done anywhere near enough to warrant a place in United's squad this season and it wouldn't be surprising to see him shipped off at the end of the campaign

It'll come as no great shock to see Alexis leave United in the summer, with his monumental wages likely to act as a major stumbling block for those interested in his services.

