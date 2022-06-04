Amad Diallo Instagram post suggests his time at Rangers is done
After failing to establish himself in the Manchester United team, Amad Diallo made the switch to Scottish outfit Rangers for more game time. However, with the 2021-22 season wrapped up the Ivorian took to social media with an appreciation post towards the Glasgow side, suggesting his time there is up.
After singing for Manchester United in a £37.2 Million deal from Atalanta, the hype around the signing was real at Old Trafford. Despite being a youngster, Diallo only only made 9 first team appearances before his loan spell.
The United number 19 took to Instagram to say " thanks guys it was a pleasure to be part of your beautiful trip...wish you all the best"
Amad Diallo made 13 appearances during his time at Ibrox Stadium, of which he scored 3 times. The Rangers number Nine was part of the squad that reached the Europa League Final, only to be beaten by German side Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.
New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag done an exceptional job at developing young talent at Ajax, including current Red Devil's target Frenkie De Jong, United fans will be hoping the Ivorians development accelerates under the Dutchman reign.
Time is on Amad Diallo's time and todays social media montage suggests he may be at Manchester United come pre-season and beyond, with both high expectations and a hefty transfer fee, Diallo will be under pressure to kick on this season.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon