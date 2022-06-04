Amad Diallo Instagram post suggests his time at Rangers is done

After failing to establish himself in the Manchester United team, Amad Diallo made the switch to Scottish outfit Rangers for more game time. However, with the 2021-22 season wrapped up the Ivorian took to social media with an appreciation post towards the Glasgow side, suggesting his time there is up.

After singing for Manchester United in a £37.2 Million deal from Atalanta, the hype around the signing was real at Old Trafford. Despite being a youngster, Diallo only only made 9 first team appearances before his loan spell.

IMAGO / PA Images

The United number 19 took to Instagram to say " thanks guys it was a pleasure to be part of your beautiful trip...wish you all the best"

Amad Diallo made 13 appearances during his time at Ibrox Stadium, of which he scored 3 times. The Rangers number Nine was part of the squad that reached the Europa League Final, only to be beaten by German side Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag done an exceptional job at developing young talent at Ajax, including current Red Devil's target Frenkie De Jong, United fans will be hoping the Ivorians development accelerates under the Dutchman reign.

Time is on Amad Diallo's time and todays social media montage suggests he may be at Manchester United come pre-season and beyond, with both high expectations and a hefty transfer fee, Diallo will be under pressure to kick on this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon