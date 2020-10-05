SI.com
Deadline Day: Atalanta starlet Amad Traore to join Man United in January

Alex Turk

Manchester United look set to complete the signing of Atalanta winger Amad Traore, in a deal that would see him join the club in January.

United will pay £27 million including add-ons for the 18-year-old winger after his loan move to Parma collapsed earlier on Monday.

Although the Reds are likely to conclude the deal today, Traore will arrive at Old Trafford in January due to a pending work permit.

Fabrizio Romano provided fans with his trademark 'here we go' to the move on Deadline Day after United's approach saw Atalanta shut down his Parma loan.

Atalanta forward Papu Gomez has spoken very highly of the young winger:

“He’s a future star, trust me. During our training, he seems like Messi! You can’t stop him."

The left-footed attacker played just 25 minutes during his breakout season in the first-team, but scored one goal.

Romano states that United are convinced Traore has a similar future to Dejan Kulusevski, who also joined Juventus this summer for a fee of €45 million.

United are thought to be still considering signing a winger who can arrive and make an immediate impact, with talks continuing over Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

He comes with a big fee, but Traore is an exciting arrival with a clear view of the future and hopefully, he can make a strong start to the campaign at his parent club.

United eyeing a number of wingers seems to suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views Mason Greenwood's future down the middle of the attack.

