Analysis: A Closer look at Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United's midfield options are becoming thin, new manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly looking to bolster his options by reuniting with Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but how would he fit in?

Ten Hag's 18-19 Champions League run with Ajax was one of which created stars, the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Matthijs de Ligt have enjoyed big money moves to European giants, rightly so after their respective impressive campaigns.

Despite this, it can be argued that no one shone like midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who's impressive middle of the park performances earned him a move to Barcelona. However, after the Blaugrana's recent troubles both off and on the pitch, the chance to sign De Jong may have presented itself to United.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

What could Manchester United Fans expect from Frenkie de Jong?

De Jong is a ball progressor, the Dutchman thrives in the 'number 8 role'. With Paul Pogba leaving after an underwhelming time at Old Trafford, Frenkie could easily put up the progressive numbers Pogba did on his day.

This season, de Jong has registered 4.74 progressive passes per 90 minutes, whilst doing so at a 95 percentile. The Dutchman makes good forward thinking passes at a high completion rate, something that would highly suit United's counter attacking style.

Passing isn't the only aspect of de Jong's game that thrives, his dribbling numbers are immense for a central midfielder.

The Ex-Ajax man has put up 7.08 progressive carries per 90 minutes this year, at a 94 percentile. A player who can carry the ball from deep and progress it further forwards is perhaps something United were missing last season, de Jong would add attacking instincts as well as security in midfield, perhaps one of the best at retaining the ball and possession in Europe.

Still only 25 years old and de Jong is still yet to hit his prime age, if the Red Devils can meet Barcelona's asking price, which the Mail are reporting to be 58 million pounds. Then they may of just found themselves an Elite midfielder for a reasonable fee.

