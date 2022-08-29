Andy Mitten On Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Future As Summer Window Almost Over

Manchester United is facing uncertainty regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future as the Portuguese will consider moving to a club with Champions League football until the last day of the window.

Since the end of last season, the 37-year-old has not been happy at Old Trafford despite his phenomenal performance during the 2021/2022 season.

The former Real Madrid Striker managed to score 24 goals and has helped his team with three assists in all competitions for Manchester United.

After realizing the owners and the board were not backing their new manager Erik Ten Hag by going aggressive in the market, the Portuguese International expressed his desire to leave the club.

[Cristiano] Ronaldo was upset with the Red Devils' bosses due to their lack of ambition in the summer market and saw him going nowhere if he stayed at such a poor team sportingly wise, of course.

The number 7 also claimed that he [Ronaldo] was interested in playing the Champions League the next season, something [Manchester] United could not offer him.

IMAGO / PA Images

There have been several clubs linked to a potential Ronaldo move but in the end, all of them pulled from the negotiations and so did their interest in the Striker.

In addition, the Old Trafford side has always been reluctant to let the 37-year-old go elsewhere when Erik Ten Hag wants him and is part of his project.

The recognized Manchester United Journalist Andy Mitten has shared his thoughts about CR7's future on the Talk of the Devils podcast, he said.

"If you ask me now, do you think he [Cristiano Ronaldo] will stay? I'd be more towards him going. The feeling I've got back from people in the last few days is that there might be a club for him [Ronaldo]"

We will have to wait a couple of days to find out about these claims, until then we will hope for the best in the legendary striker's future whether it is at United or elsewhere.

