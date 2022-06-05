Report: Anthony Martial May Leave Manchester United on Loan Again Instead of Leaving Permanently

Anthony Martial may be set to leave Manchester United on loan once more rather than leaving the club for a fee on a permanent basis, according to a new report.

Martial spent the duration of the second half of the season on loan at Spanish side Sevilla.

However, Martial majorly underperformed during his loan spell at Sevilla and is set to return to Old Trafford at the end of his loan spell with his future remaining uncertain.

The Frenchman isn't currently linked to any clubs and his future is very much in the balance.

According to a new report from Andy Mitten "Given how low Martial’s stock has fallen and how much he earns, he’ll be hard to get off the books. Another loan could be the best option – if United can find a club who will pay a significant portion of his wages."

Martial has had a poor few years at United and isn't understood to be in the clubs plans under the new regime of Erik Ten Hag.

The striker arrived from Monaco a number of years ago and was tipped to be a success at United after showing bright sparks early on.

However, Martial has failed to live up to full expectation.

