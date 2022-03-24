Skip to main content
Report: Antonio Rudiger ‘Would Like to Speak’ to the New Manchester United Manager Before Deciding His Future

Antonio Rudiger would reportedly like to speak to Manchester United’s new manager before deciding his future amid Chelsea exit talks.

The German defender is set to leave Chelsea this summer as he searches for the next challenge in his career. 

Rudiger has been linked with a move to United this summer with Ralf Rangnick said to be an admirer of the player. 

Antonio Rudiger

United are currently in the process of appointing their next permanent manager with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag leading the race. 

United are also said to be beginning their search for new players across multiple areas of the pitch, including centre back.

According to Sport Bild via Football365, Rudiger would like to speak to United’s new manager before deciding his future. 

Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea for free but would likely require a big wage package to sign this summer.

Other European giants such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also said to be eyeing up a move for the German.

