Report: Antony Asks Ajax To Listen To Offers Amid Manchester United Links

Brazilian winger Antony has reportedly asked current club, Ajax to listen to offers for himself amid Manchester United links to the player, according to a new report.

Antony has been subject to interest from a number of clubs around Europe, however United are the club that lead the race for his signature.

The winger played under new United manager, Erik Ten Hag last season and the Dutch boss is said to be keen to bring the player to Old Trafford.

Not only is Ten Hag keen to reunite with Antony but the player himself is said to be keen on a move to both the Premier League and to Manchester United.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Antony is another player that Ten Hag managed to get the best out of in his Ajax title winning side last season.

United are keen to sign the winger however Ajax are planning to hold out on a substantial fee for the player to leave the club.

A new report from worldwide media outlet, ESPN has stated;

"Antony is requesting from Ajax that any offers coming in for the player is seriously considered this summer."

Antony wants Ajax to listen to offers that may come in from the likes of United in the transfer window.

The new preference from Antony could bring Ajax's asking price for the winger to a lower fee than originally asked for.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon