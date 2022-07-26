Report: Antony Edging Closer To Manchester United Move

Ajax winger Antony is now said to be edging closer to a move to Old Trafford ahead of the start of the new 22/23 Premier League season that gets underway in around 10 days.

Ajax have been reluctant to even entertain the possible departure of Antony this summer having already lost a number of first team stars this summer, including Lisandro Martinez who has already joined Manchester United.

However, United do not want to give up in pursuit of the player and are now said to be ready to return to Ajax with a new bid for the Brazilian.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Antony is open to a move to United and his representatives are said to be pushing a move for his client this summer.

United are in the driving seat to sign the player amid interest from Liverpool and other clubs, however the link with Erik Ten Hag could play a big part in his future.

According to a new report from journalist Sam Pilger, Antony is now said to be edging closer to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The journalist who has words in the Athletic has said “Antony is edging closer to #MUFC. There is an understanding Ajax are now willing to lower their initially unreasonable asking price and do a deal. United about to go back with another bid.”

