Antony Forcing Move To Manchester United By Going On Strike At Ajax

According to reports, Manchester United will try once again to seal a deal with Ajax for their superstar Antony by coming back with an even more improved offer of around 100 million euros.

As the summer window will slam their doors shut on Wednesday, the Old Trafford side will try to sign two additional Forwards and a Goalkeeper, time is shorter each day and the Red Devils will need to rush up.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Among these Forwards Antony from Ajax is believed to be one of them as Manchester United has bid for the 22-year-old three times seeing all rejected by the Dutch side.

The Eredivisie Champion claimed the main reason for not accepting Erik Ten Hag's side offer is because they have already sold six of their best men this window.

On top of that, Ajax stated that there is no time to find a replacement for Antony being another reason to be reluctant for the move to the Theatre of Dreams.

On the other hand there are Antony claims, the Brazilian has expressed Ajax about his desire to leave since February, up until the present the number 11 still wishes the same.

Antony has spoken out on the situation of Ajax not wanting to sell him and going against his will as a player, he wants to grow in the Premier League where there are more challenges ahead of him.

According to reports from Steve Bates from outlet Mirror, the former Sao Paulo has gone on strike at Ajax by not assisting to the team trainings and refusing to play for Ajax, the Right-winger will miss today's game against Utrecht for the Eredivisie.

With this, Antony is forcing a move given his bad attitude with the Dutch side triggering and motivating Ajax to accept Manchester United's offer and letting the Brazilian go.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon