Antony Frustrated By Manchester United Transfer Saga

Having skipped training with Ajax in the expectation that Manchester United were about to lodge an imminent second bid, Antony is said to be annoyed by the prolonged saga.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Manchester United looked set to place a second bid for Antony some days ago having seen their first €80 million attempt rejected.

Antony has been absent from training with Ajax recently, and subsequent Eredivisie matches, in the hope of encouraging his club to negotiate amicably with United.

Although United had originally been priced out of a move for Antony earlier in the window, funds have become available since the Frenkie de Jong saga came to an inevitable close.

Having missed out on his number one target in de Jong, Erik ten Hag seems to have signalled to the club that they can compensate this failed transfer with the acquisition of Antony.

IMAGO / ANP

Earlier this week, reports from The Athletic suggested that United were preparing a second bid.

A €94 million fee had been discussed in the assumption that the astronomical amount would be accepted by Ajax.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Mike Verweij of de Telegraaf has reported that United are yet to bring more money to the table,

'Manchester United have still NOT placed a bid for Antony.

'The entourage of Antony is annoyed by this because the longer this takes, the easier it get’s for Ajax to reject it.'

Indeed, Antony is risking his reputation and relationship with Ajax by attempting to push through a transfer away from the club.

Fans are unlikely to take kindly to his approach in not taking part in training.

His desperation to leave the club and join ten Hag - who has already poached Lisandro Martínez from Ajax - would be viewed as disrespectful and perhaps unforgiveable if he is to remain in Amsterdam this season.

Verweij continued to add detail behind the deal,

'A meeting between Huntelaar & Hamstra and Antony, his agents, his lawyers, and his brother took place this morning.

'The outcome of the meeting remained the same, Ajax do NOT want to sell Antony while the player wants to join Manchester United.'

Stuck at loggerheads, the player and his club will need to find a harmonious way to manoeuvre out of this transfer situation.

Ajax, however, appear to be content in showing United that they hold all the cards: United are thus being forced to pay what Ajax are demanding.

