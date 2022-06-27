Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Antony Is Pushing For A Move To Manchester United From Ajax

Manchester United target Antony who has become a strong target for the club in this transfer window is said to be pushing for a move to United this summer according to a new report.

United are pursuing a move for Antony in this transfer window as Erik Ten Hag remains a fan of the winger with the Brazilian becoming the clubs main attacking target. 

Ten Hag included Antony heavily in his title winning Ajax side last season and remains keen to reunite with the player at Old Trafford.

Ajax would be reluctant to allow a number of players depart their club this summer, that includes sending players to United. 

Antony and Erik Ten Hag

Not only is Ten Hag keen to reunite with Antony this summer but Antony is also said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and in particular a move to United. 

Now, according to 90min football, Antony is now said to be pushing for a move to United, reporting;

“Antony is pushing for a move to Manchester United and to reunite with Ten Hag.”

The report continued by stating;

“Manchester United are hopeful Antony’s desire to move to Manchester United will help convince Ajax to lower their demands.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony and Erik Ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Antony Is Pushing For A Move To Manchester United From Ajax

By Alex Wallace48 seconds ago
imago1010942261h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Pull Out Of Move For Watford Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann

By Alex Wallace44 minutes ago
Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Maintain Contact With Villarreal For Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag First Training Session At Manchester United In Pictures

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Transfer to Manchester United Could Be Announced This Week

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Antony
News

Report: Antony To Manchester United In 'Doubt' As Ajax's Huge Price Tag Is Revealed

By Rhys James4 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United and Barcelona Hold New Direct Contact As Frenkie De Jong Deal Gets Closer

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Request About Harry Maguire Availability Rejected By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago