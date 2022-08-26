Antony Speaks Out About What Happened Today At Ajax - 'I Expressed My Interest In Leaving'
Fabrizio Romano had an exclusive interview with Antony following Ajax refusal of the 90 million euros bid from Manchester United for the transfer of the Brazilian.
This was the second time the Red Devils made a formal offer for Antony to move to the Old Trafford side with an obscene amount of money offered to the Dutch side.
Manchester United had reportedly made an improved bid of 90 million euros total package in order to match the Amsterdam side's demands to reach an agreement.
However, the offer was turned down by the Eredivisie side as they are claiming that if they let Antony go now Ajax will not be able to find a replacement in such short amount of time.
There are only five days left until the summer transfer window shuts their doors and if the Dutch Champions accept Manchester United's offer they will have to move fast.
The Brazilian International lost his patience after finding out that Ajax had turned down the bid from Erik Ten Hag's side knowing the player's desire to leave the Netherlands.
According to the exclusive interview Fabrizio Romano held with Antony the Italian asked the 22-year-old, What happened today, Friday?
To what Antony answered: "Today, in a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table.
"Others had already arrived!, Ajax refused with the argument that they only have 5 days to replace me"
Despite the player's interest in leaving and an enormous offer over the table Ajax wants to deny the Right-winger the possibility to fulfill his dream of playing in the Premier League.
This will play an important role for Manchester United who are watching close for a potential and final acceptance of their offer for the talented forward.
