Skip to main content

Report: Antony To Manchester United Is Unlikely This Summer

Antony’s move to Manchester United this summer now looks unlikely to materialise due to high asking prices stated by Ajax which United are now distancing themselves from.

Antony has been a named linked to United for almost the whole summer due to the players links to new United boss, Erik Ten Hag. 

Despite there being some interest from United and Ten Hag, Ajax are keen on holding onto the player with the Dutch club stating that they don’t want to lose anymore of their key players this summer. 

United have already signed Lisandro Martinez from the Dutch champions in a deal that Ajax didn’t originally want to happen. 

However United accepted the players asking price and the deal was complete just over a week ago. 

Lisandro Martinez

United do want to add an attacking face to their squad this summer ahead of the new campaign however it’s proving to be difficult to sign a player for the right price. 

UnitedMuppetiers, regarded as a reliable source for United updates has provided a new insight into the Antony situation following recent numbers of reports. 

They stated, they ‘don’t see the move happening’ and that from their information, the move seems to have been ‘driven by agents’ rather than being pushed by the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Antony To Manchester United Is Unlikely This Summer

By Alex Wallace15 seconds ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement

By Saul Escudero8 minutes ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
News

Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Ajax Forward 'Off The Agenda' For Manchester United, Who Are Now Interested In RB Salzburg Forward

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Appointed New Back Staff Member Kevin Keij From Former Club Ajax

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Alex Scott
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make Enquiry For Bristol City’s Alex Scott

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Chelsea FC Set To Prepare A Bid For Manchester United Signing Target From Barcelona

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

'He's Getting There' Ex-Manchester United Star Viv Anderson On Harry Maguire As A Captain

By Rhys James7 hours ago