Report: Antony To Manchester United Is Unlikely This Summer

Antony’s move to Manchester United this summer now looks unlikely to materialise due to high asking prices stated by Ajax which United are now distancing themselves from.

Antony has been a named linked to United for almost the whole summer due to the players links to new United boss, Erik Ten Hag.

Despite there being some interest from United and Ten Hag, Ajax are keen on holding onto the player with the Dutch club stating that they don’t want to lose anymore of their key players this summer.

United have already signed Lisandro Martinez from the Dutch champions in a deal that Ajax didn’t originally want to happen.

However United accepted the players asking price and the deal was complete just over a week ago.

IMAGO / Colorsport

United do want to add an attacking face to their squad this summer ahead of the new campaign however it’s proving to be difficult to sign a player for the right price.

UnitedMuppetiers, regarded as a reliable source for United updates has provided a new insight into the Antony situation following recent numbers of reports.

They stated, they ‘don’t see the move happening’ and that from their information, the move seems to have been ‘driven by agents’ rather than being pushed by the club.

