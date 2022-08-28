Skip to main content

Antony Update: Ajax Confident On 100 Million Euros Bid Arriving From Manchester United

The Amsterdam side expecting the Red Devils to raise their last bid of 90 million euros which was refused to release the Brazilian forward

According to recent reports, Manchester United are looking forward to the meeting held by the Ajax board regarding Antony's transfer move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have claimed they want to sign two Forwards and Goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes their doors shut the next week, so time is short and the club will need to hustle to secure some players.

Antony with Ajax

During the week, it was stated that Manchester United would come back with an improved offer of 90 million euros to Ajax to finally land the 22-year-old but when they did the Eredivisie side again, rejected.

As a consequence, Antony spoke out in an interview with Fabrizio Romano saying that Ajax knew about his desire to leave since February and are trying to hold him against his will.

Erik Ten Hag wants Antony and currently, his signing is a priority as Anthony Elanga [the active United Right-winger] is not performing as the Dutchman would wish.

According to reports from Simon Jones from outlet Daily Mail, Manchester United are awaiting the outcome of a board meeting at Ajax before making their next move for Antony.

Ajax expects the Red Devils to return with another offer that equals a package of 100 million euros to let Antony go for the Premier League.

The Old Trafford side does not have many options on their cards as things stand, the new offer will need to be sent out as soon as tomorrow for the 22-year-old to be able to play for Manchester United against Leicester City next Thursday.

