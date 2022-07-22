Skip to main content

Antony’s Representative Has Been In Manchester This Week Amid United Links

Manchester United are still keen on signing Ajax winged Antony and a deal is still said to be on the cards as the player’s representative has reportedly been in Manchester this week with Ajax still demanding a high fee.

Antony is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and would like to take up the opportunity this summer should it arise. 

United have scouted Antony as one of their targets this summer following the arrival of Erik Ten Hag with the new boss said to be an admirer of the player. 

Antony was a key part of Ten Hag’s title winning squad at Ajax and both player and manager would be open to a reunion at Old Trafford. 

Antony and Erik Ten Hag

It was reported earlier this week that Antony’s reps were keen on meeting with United and wanted Ajax to negotiate with the club for their client. 

However Ajax are reluctant to sell Antony and have demanded a high fee of around £68million for the player this summer. 

Regardless, Antony’s representative has reportedly been in Manchester this week says Paul Hirst of the Times Sport; 

“One of the representatives of Antony, the Ajax winger, is understood to be in Manchester this week. The Dutch club are demanding £68 million for the Brazilian” states the report. 

antony celebrating
