Are Chris Smalling's hopes of permanently joining AS Roma starting to fade?

Alex Turk

Chris Smalling has looked certain to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer this summer, but are his hopes of a deal going through slowly fading?

After 10 years as a United player, the 30-year-old defender has been widely tempted to upgrade his loan stint at AS Roma into a longer stay in the current transfer window.

Smalling seriously impressed at the Serie A club last season, making 37 appearances in all competitions and helping secure Europa League football.

It's believed that Roma have been in advanced talks with United over his return, while the player himself wants to be playing his football in Italy.

However, latest reports would suggest the prospective transfer could potentially be on the verge of collapse.

According to GdS, Roma have become less confident in completing a deal over the past 48 hours, with their hopes said to be 'fading'.

The report claims that Roma's latest offer hasn't actually been responded to by United yet, however, that could be a strategy to prompt a raised offer.

It's thought that Smalling is valued at around €20 million, though Roma's most recent offer accumulated to just €12 million.

There's no doubting it'd be best for all parties involved if a deal to sell the experienced centre-back came to fruition.

Even without Smalling, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has six first-team centre-backs at his disposal so it's very unlikely there's space for him.

Not necessarily because he's the weakest of the options, but he's one of United's most valuable assets in that position.

I still fully expect that the deal to take Smalling back to Roma will eventually go through, but it doesn't look imminent at the moment.

Be sure to check out recent news on incomings and outgoings in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson on Stretford Paddock...

