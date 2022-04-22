Report: New Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Only A Few - No Room For Cristiano Ronaldo?

Erik ten Hag's arrival could mean the end of several Manchester United careers. Will Cristiano Ronaldo remain at the club past this summer?

The arrival of Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United will bring a complete restructure of the team, which could mean the departure of several players and the signing of new ones.

According to media reports, the new manager of the Red Devils will arrive at the end of the season. The Dutchman is still managing Ajax, a club that has a defined way of playing.

Current manager Ralf Rangnick came to United selling the idea of ​​being the "godfather of gegenpressing" but so far we have seen little or nothing of this strategy.

It's claimed by Journalist Jamie Jackson, that Liverpool and Manchester City are so successful and it's because Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp know exactly how they want their sides to play and have had the time to execute this.

Solskjær had nearly three years as manager, but never showed a style of play other than a one-dimensional counter-attacking lineup, a reason for his dismissal.

Everyone at Manchester United expects Erik ten Hag to build his own version of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

In addition, it has been said that only the following players are worth persevering with: Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, and Jadon Sancho.

There were also several young academy players such as Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho, and James Garner on the list.

Author Verdict:

All this information makes us think that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of his future project, since the Portuguese star is already 37 years old and it's hard to think that he will outperform himself each year ahead in the project.

Will this be a problem for the Dutch manager? Time will tell.

