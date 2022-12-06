Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United All Possible Options For Cristiano Ronaldo

Skip to main content
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United could all be possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club after being sacked by Manchester United a few weeks ago. The Portuguese international is currently at the FIFA World Cup and it’s fully focused on his nation.

However this has not stopped his agent Jorge Mendes trying to find a solution for him in January. Al Nassr have been the club closely linked with a move for the strike however a deal is not complete contrary to reports.

It’s believed that Ronaldo would still want to spend at least one more season in European football. Three Premier League clubs named as Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United could all be destinations for the superstar.

Mendes has reportedly been in London this week to speak to those close to Newcastle. It’s believed that the Saudi ownership could see him play for Newcastle before moving to a Saudi based club.

This comes from the notably reliable Zeeshanxz who says; “Yasir Al-Rumayyan met Jorge Mendes in London this week as advised by Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.”

“Idea of Cristiano Ronaldo to Newcastle United now a possibility. Owners PIF preparing a lucrative offer along with a route to the Middle East after a spell with Newcastle for 37 y/o.”

Z also noted on a Twitch stream to pay attention to both Arsenal and Chelsea as Mendes is possibly set to meet with both clubs. Chelsea have held an interest to sign the striker since the summer. 

